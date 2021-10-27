Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Trading Down 0.5%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €37.12 ($43.67) and last traded at €37.14 ($43.69). Approximately 95,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.34 ($43.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 27.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €41.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €38.66.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

