Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,467,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104,850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.99% of Sotera Health worth $205,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

