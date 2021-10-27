Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,923,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,050,000 after buying an additional 1,415,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,721,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,715,000 after purchasing an additional 208,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,213,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,696,000 after purchasing an additional 226,839 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,436,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,249,000 after purchasing an additional 253,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,136,000 after purchasing an additional 49,577 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWX stock opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.81.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $821.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.39 million. Research analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

