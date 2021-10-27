S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of S&P Global worth $63,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.30.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $464.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $470.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $440.34 and a 200 day moving average of $411.42.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

