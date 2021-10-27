Spaceswap Hits Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 27th. In the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spaceswap has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spaceswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00069590 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00070418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00095460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,608.66 or 1.00164196 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,925.76 or 0.06709251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002544 BTC.

About Spaceswap

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

