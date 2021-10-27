SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.93

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.93 and last traded at $53.63, with a volume of 1825293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.58.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,838,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,502,000 after buying an additional 697,991 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,599,000 after acquiring an additional 634,772 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,071,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,561,000 after acquiring an additional 617,308 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,633,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,227,000 after acquiring an additional 292,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,661,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,305,000 after acquiring an additional 290,739 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

