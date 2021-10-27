Spin Master (TOY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Spin Master to post earnings of C$1.16 per share for the quarter.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$433.14 million.

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$41.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$44.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The firm has a market cap of C$4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.58. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$25.54 and a twelve month high of C$54.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOY. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.64.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

