Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.09. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $53.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

