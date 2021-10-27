Splinterlands (SPS) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00070330 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00071477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00096636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,089.96 or 0.99850604 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.01 or 0.06718694 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

