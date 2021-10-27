SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Short Interest Down 99.7% in October

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the September 30th total of 499,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,705,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SPONF stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 24,445,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,731,285. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. SponsorsOne has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.11.

Get SponsorsOne alerts:

About SponsorsOne

SponsorsOne Inc, an early stage technology company, develops and operates a cloud based social sponsorship platform in the United States and Canada. The company develops SponsorsCloud, a platform for connecting and facilitating one-to one engagement between corporations to users in social networks. It also operates SponsorCoin, a platform that integrates with social networks and enables the delivery of the smart, social media marketing campaigns, and facilates transactions through its e-commerce platform, which supports the exchange of goods and services between brands and users using its digital currency SponsorCoin; and SponsorCoin and cash, a currency used to compensate the users for interacting, engaging, and creating social media content around a brands campaign.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for SponsorsOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SponsorsOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.