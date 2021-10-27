Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.78

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.78 and last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 644007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

SRAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sportradar Group stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.