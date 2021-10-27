Springhouse Capital Management LP Buys 12,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Springhouse Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 72.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 9.0% of Springhouse Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Springhouse Capital Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.48.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total value of $88,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,348,783 shares of company stock valued at $838,275,510. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $316.18. 466,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,240,328. The company’s 50 day moving average is $356.26 and its 200-day moving average is $340.28. The company has a market cap of $891.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

