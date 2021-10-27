Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFM. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,529 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,727,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,339,000 after acquiring an additional 238,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after acquiring an additional 920,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,092,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,422,000 after acquiring an additional 75,501 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

