SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,281 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 46.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,065,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,744 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,465,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,324,000 after acquiring an additional 111,796 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 35.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after acquiring an additional 87,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,037,000 after acquiring an additional 74,763 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $77.97 on Wednesday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.72 and a 200-day moving average of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLOW shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

