SSR Mining (SSRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $376.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.84 million. On average, analysts expect SSR Mining to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SSR Mining stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of SSR Mining worth $14,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

