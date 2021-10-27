StakeCubeCoin (SCC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,842.00

StakeCubeCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. In the last week, StakeCubeCoin has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One StakeCubeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00001873 BTC on major exchanges. StakeCubeCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.61 million and approximately $20,842.00 worth of StakeCubeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00050265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00209732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00098522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

StakeCubeCoin Coin Profile

StakeCubeCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2018. StakeCubeCoin’s total supply is 9,568,400 coins and its circulating supply is 8,695,594 coins. The official website for StakeCubeCoin is stakecube.net . StakeCubeCoin’s official Twitter account is @StockChain_Ltd

According to CryptoCompare, “StockChain is a decentralized digital currency quotation and exchange platform. By leveraging blockchain technology it intends to provide users with data uploaded from other Exchange platforms on a global scale in order to keep an updated database. StockChain will allow their users to perform cross-platform concentrated trading and a reward fund will also be available. StockChain Coin is an Ethereum-based token developed by the StockChain. The SCC token can be used on the platform as a medium of exchange for either buying, rewarding or crowdfunding. Furthermore, in all of the transactions, Stockchain users will be given discounts on any service fee if it's paid with SCC. “

