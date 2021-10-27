Standard Protocol (STND) Market Cap Hits $14.29 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $14.29 million and $4.00 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00001812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00069264 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 71.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00095003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,766.55 or 1.00111548 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.38 or 0.06702406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

