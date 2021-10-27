Stantec (STN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Stantec to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Stantec has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.309-$2.375 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.16 million. On average, analysts expect Stantec to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. Stantec has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stantec stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Stantec worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

