Step Finance (STEP) Price Hits $0.78

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $13.42 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Step Finance has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 76.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00069700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00069935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00093219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,900.46 or 1.00020936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,975.35 or 0.06750685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

