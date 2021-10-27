Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,580 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Stepan during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Stepan during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Stepan by 2,735.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

SCL opened at $121.60 on Wednesday. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $109.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

