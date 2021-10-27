Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $836.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $739.30 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Shares of STC stock traded down $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $69.24. The stock had a trading volume of 93,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,766. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average of $59.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Stewart Information Services has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $72.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stewart Information Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Stewart Information Services worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.