Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 13,374 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.