Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 2,238 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NNN. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.7% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 9,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.46%.

NNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

