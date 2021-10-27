Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 4,326 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Revolve Group worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,732,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 6,790.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 108.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,919,000 after buying an additional 308,822 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 683,374 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,828,000 after buying an additional 398,798 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $89,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Stolzman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,184,927 shares of company stock worth $75,814,936 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVLV opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.70. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.69.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

