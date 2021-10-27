Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 83,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 215,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,520,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNR opened at $153.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $137.66 and a 12-month high of $185.05.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $182.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

