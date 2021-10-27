Stifel Financial Corp Buys 15,000 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.26% of i3 Verticals worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in i3 Verticals by 44.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

IIIV stock opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $755.92 million, a P/E ratio of -69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.77. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.