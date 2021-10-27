Stifel Financial Corp Buys 36,476 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,476 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,607.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMH. BTIG Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.34.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955 in the last 90 days. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

