Stifel Financial Corp Buys Shares of 81,977 Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 81,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.23% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $68,983,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,640.7% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 229,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 220,685 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 329,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 191,852 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 856,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,866,000 after purchasing an additional 182,774 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 845.9% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 116,089 shares during the period.

DFAU stock opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28.

