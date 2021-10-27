Stifel Financial Corp Buys Shares of 81,977 Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2021

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 81,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.23% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $68,983,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,640.7% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 229,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 220,685 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 329,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 191,852 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 856,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,866,000 after purchasing an additional 182,774 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 845.9% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 116,089 shares during the period.

DFAU stock opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.