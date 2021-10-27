Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 20.4% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 51.2% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.42. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $21.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

