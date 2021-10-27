Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,892 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at about $15,032,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 210.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 75,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 51,363 shares during the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.64.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 177.34%.

SCCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

