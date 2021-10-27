Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Waters by 66.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $362.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.41. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.85 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

