Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.38 Million Position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 290.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 158,210 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.67% of Aemetis worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Aemetis during the second quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 870.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aemetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 11,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $227,132.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $120,355.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,643 shares of company stock worth $2,111,861 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $589.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of -0.16. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

