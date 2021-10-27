Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.49 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,247,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,097,000 after buying an additional 152,865 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 186,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 18,415 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 147,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.57%.

CNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.36.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

