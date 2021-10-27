Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 371.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,676 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWL. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,161.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 480.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA EWL opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

