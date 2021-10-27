Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.96% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,110,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 2,751.5% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTF opened at $165.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.75. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $175.99.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

