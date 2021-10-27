Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 102,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,034,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,690,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,883,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTLY. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist downgraded Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 27.86.

Oatly Group stock opened at 13.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 16.21. Oatly Group AB has a 52-week low of 12.84 and a 52-week high of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

