Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 10,514 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Orange were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Orange during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Orange in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Orange in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Orange by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.30. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORAN shares. Citigroup lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Orange in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

