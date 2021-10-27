Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 2,948 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,638,000 after buying an additional 81,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,027,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,081,000 after buying an additional 38,243 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Woodward by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,422,000 after acquiring an additional 299,683 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

WWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

In other Woodward news, Director David P. Hess purchased 4,400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,588. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $113.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.49. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.