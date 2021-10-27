Stifel Financial Corp Sells 13,587 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,587 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.73.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $279.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 92.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $211.25 and a one year high of $304.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.72.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.97 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

