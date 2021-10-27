Stifel Financial Corp Sells 18,020 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,020 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBS. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 125.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 1,443.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 target price on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. UBS Group’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

