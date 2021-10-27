Stifel Financial Corp Sells 23,343 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,343 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,032,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,222,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 394,853 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,628.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 368,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 347,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,090,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,309,000 after buying an additional 226,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 499.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 248,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 207,213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $22.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29.

