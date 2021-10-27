Stifel Financial Corp Sells 27,497 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,497 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PBW opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $62.27 and a twelve month high of $138.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.44.

