Stifel Financial Corp Sells 5,410 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 196.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,768,000 after acquiring an additional 568,168 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,675,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Nasdaq by 231.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,461,000 after purchasing an additional 174,341 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth $23,328,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 52.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 387,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,159,000 after purchasing an additional 133,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $201.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $209.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.39 and its 200 day moving average is $179.06.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,025 shares of company stock worth $1,947,206 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

