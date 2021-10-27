Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 182,928 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth $42,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average of $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.41%.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

