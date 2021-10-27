Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 27th (1COV, BMW, CB, CIM, ESS, ETN, ITCI, MEEC, MGNI, MKTAY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, October 27th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Chubb (NYSE:CB)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. provides mercury capture systems and technologies to power plants and coal-burning units primarily in the United States and Canada. Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is headquartered in Worthington, Ohio. “

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Makita Corp manufactures portable electric power tools, hand-held vacuum cleaners and power saws. Their products include impact wrenches, band saws, groove cutters, hedgetrimmers and weed cutters. They also make attachments and other parts along with performing repair work. Makita Benelux BV is the Netherlands subsidiary. “

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides research, business consulting and systems services. Its operating segment consists of Consulting, Financial Information Technology Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, IT Platform Services and Others. Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services. Financial IT Solutions segment offers IT solutions for securities, asset management, banking, and insurance sectors. Industrial IT Solutions segment deals with IT solutions and infrastructure services for distribution, manufacturing, service and healthcare industries, as well as for governments and other public agencies. IT Platform Services segment handles system management and advanced information technology solutions. It also conducts research for the development of new business operations and new products related to IT solutions. Others segment administers systems development and operation services on other businesses. Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $130.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities.

