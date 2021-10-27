Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stoneridge had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Stoneridge updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.290-$-0.230 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.500 EPS.

SRI stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.15. 227,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,642. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.50. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Stoneridge news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stoneridge stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of Stoneridge worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.