Storj (STORJ) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $70.29 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Storj coin can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00001969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a market capitalization of $407.59 million and approximately $70.29 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Storj has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Storj alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00049893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.43 or 0.00211098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00097376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 351,162,917 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.