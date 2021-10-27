Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Short Interest Update

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 625.0% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRMLF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC downgraded Storm Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Storm Resources from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Storm Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

Shares of Storm Resources stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954. Storm Resources has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.