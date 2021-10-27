StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, an increase of 4,948.4% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,492,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SFOR traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 5,050,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,831,771. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. StrikeForce Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.33.

StrikeForce Technologies Company Profile

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc engages in he provision of software development and services. It focuses in a suite of integrated computer network security products using proprietary technology. Its products include PrivacyLok, SafeVchat, ProtectID, GuardedID, and MobileTrust. The company was founded by Mark Joseph Corrao and George Waller in August 2001 and is headquartered in Edison, NJ.

