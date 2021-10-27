StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, an increase of 4,948.4% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,492,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SFOR traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 5,050,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,831,771. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. StrikeForce Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.33.
StrikeForce Technologies Company Profile
Featured Article: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for StrikeForce Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StrikeForce Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.