Student Coin (STC) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.45 Million

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Student Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Student Coin has a total market cap of $30.82 million and $1.45 million worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Student Coin has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Student Coin Coin Profile

STC is a coin. It launched on June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. The official message board for Student Coin is medium.com/bitjob . Student Coin’s official website is bitjob.io . Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

Buying and Selling Student Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Student Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Student Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Student Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

